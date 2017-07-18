McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

Posted: Updated:

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening.

They say that they cannot use the actual Elkview McDonald’s for interviews, so they will be hosting their hiring days at the McDonald’s at 1805 Patrick Street, Charleston, West Virginia

They will be hosting the events on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 and Wednesday, July 26th, 2017, with open interviews taking place between 9 AM and 6 PM.

They say they are hiring 20 to 30 crew members and will be taking applications for management as well.

All of the positions hired following their hiring event will be staffed at the Elkview McDonald’s once it reopens. 

Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:23:05 GMT

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

  • IHOP offering 59 cent short stack for 59th anniversary

    IHOP offering 59 cent short stack for 59th anniversary

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:49:21 GMT

    IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today. 

    IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today. 

  • Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:01:53 GMT

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.