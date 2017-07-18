McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening.

They say that they cannot use the actual Elkview McDonald’s for interviews, so they will be hosting their hiring days at the McDonald’s at 1805 Patrick Street, Charleston, West Virginia

They will be hosting the events on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 and Wednesday, July 26th, 2017, with open interviews taking place between 9 AM and 6 PM.

They say they are hiring 20 to 30 crew members and will be taking applications for management as well.

All of the positions hired following their hiring event will be staffed at the Elkview McDonald’s once it reopens.

Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week.