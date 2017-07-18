Police: Man threatens to pull gun over wrong taco order - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man threatens to pull gun over wrong taco order

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/6FnvBv ) that Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday following a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto's Taco Shop near one of the nation's premiere weapons labs.

Los Alamos Police Department Cpl. Jemuel Montoya says an employee said Deines promised to retrieve a gun out of his car over the allegedly botched tacos. Witnesses said they heard the threat.

The 48-year-old Deines was booked at the Los Alamos County Detention Center and is facing disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

It was not known if he had an attorney. The shop is near Los Alamos lab.

