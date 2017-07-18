Logan County Man In Jail After Argument Over Dishes Turns Violent

Ancel Williamson, 35, of Logan is charged with kidnapping, escape, domestic battery, domestic assault and malicious wounding.

Williamson allegedly beat his wife over an argument about dishes not being done.

On July 17, 2017, the WVSP received a welfare check call in the 500 block of Dingess St. In Logan, WV.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed Jamie Farris laying in the bedroom with what appeared to be bruising on her face and shoulder.

Both Farris and Williams told Troopers that she was injured after a fall from a seizure.

When Troopers separated the two, Farris calmed down and told the Trooper that WIlliamson hit her because the dishes were not done.

WIlliamson allegedly hit Farris multiple times throughout the day and was not allowed to leave the residence or make any phone calls.

Williamson was arrested and he tried to escape from the Logan County Courthouse, but he was quickly apprehended.

He is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on 25,000 bond.