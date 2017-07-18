Update: Truck Strikes Two Poles, Catches Fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.

Dispatchers say that a truck was being driven on Campbell's Creek Drive in eastern Kanawha County when it struck two poles, which led to the truck catching on fire at the intersection of Campbell's Creek Drive and Stone Creek Road.

Emergency crews were able to get the driver out of the truck. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Approximately 350 customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m. according to A.E.P.

Pinch Fire, Malden Fire, Cedar Grove Medics, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.