Update: Truck Strikes Two Poles, Catches Fire in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Truck Strikes Two Poles, Catches Fire in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.

Dispatchers say that a truck was being driven on Campbell's Creek Drive in eastern Kanawha County when it struck two poles, which led to the truck catching on fire at the intersection of Campbell's Creek Drive and Stone Creek Road.

Emergency crews were able to get the driver out of the truck. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Approximately 350 customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m. according to A.E.P.

Pinch Fire, Malden Fire, Cedar Grove Medics, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: Truck Strikes Two Poles, Catches Fire in Kanawha County

    Update: Truck Strikes Two Poles, Catches Fire in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-18 20:02:14 GMT

    A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.

    A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.

  • Kentucky coal mine death blamed on safety lapses

    Kentucky coal mine death blamed on safety lapses

    Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.

    Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.

  • Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

    Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:30:45 GMT

    Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

    Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.