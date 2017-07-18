Obamacare Repeal Collapses: What it Means for West Virginia

180-thousand people in West Virginia benefit from the affordable care act known as Obamacare, and that will continue for the foreseeable future. This after a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed in the U.S. Senate. Critics say passing it would have been devastating to the Mountain State.

"You're hurting every demographic of our state. If you're an older person you get hurt; is you're in a nursing home you get hurt. If you're addicted you get hurt. If you're younger you get hurt. If you are sick and trying to get well, you get hurt," said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Instead, Senator Manchin wants himself and and ten other Senator from both parties - who all used to be Governors - to be put in charge of fixing Obamacare. That's because the state's operate the health exchanges. To some the idea is intriguing.

"Yes, I still think there are concerns about premiums that are still going up, and I think if there's a bipartisan bill that is put together, with maybe our delegation leading that charge, we can end up having even better health care moving forward," said Ted Boettner, of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

But many Obamacare critics, still want the current plan repealed.

"We've seen premiums rise. We've seen a lack of options. We've seen a lack of coverage as a result. We saw the lie of the year was a tale told by Obama himself was, 'If you like you plan you can keep it.' We hear story after story about how that's not been the case," said Conrad Lucas, Chairman

West Virginia Republican Party.

If there's agreement on one issue, it's that West Virginia needs more federal dollars to fight the opioid crisis.

"The Obamacare repeal and replace may have collapsed for now, but it's likely to come back in some form. And it's certain to be a key issue for Campaign 2018," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.