Girl, 12, killed by boat driven by her dad while waterskiing on lake

HEBRON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old Colorado girl waterskiing on a New Hampshire lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says Zoe Anderson, of Highlands Ranch, fell while waterskiing Monday on Newfound Lake. The patrol says her father, Sherwood Anderson, drove the towing boat back toward her but became briefly distracted as his hat was blown off his head.

The patrol says he quickly placed the boat in neutral as it passed over the top of Zoe at a slow speed. She suffered serious injuries to her torso.

The patrol says Zoe was immediately brought to shore. CPR was started, but she couldn’t be revived.

Sherwood Anderson’s wife and another daughter were also aboard the boat.

The patrol is investigating.

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:55:57 GMT

