Keeping cool is a challenge for people who work outdoors

Even in the extreme weather many still have to venture outside for work.

Across the tristate area Tuesday many people working outside in temperatures in the 90's. Workers looked for relief from the sun as often as they could throughout the day.

At Hand Wash One in Nitro, WV there is shade and cool water but some of the jobs are hotter than others. The hottest job around at the car wash is the person drying off and vacuuming the vehicles. But a great hat and a good attitude go a long way according to Natasha Workman.

"Well it is mainly like the dark black vehicles that seem to get hotter and they dry really quick so you have to make sure you dry as fast as you can," she said.

In extreme heat, the American Red Cross recommends that people get plenty to drink, avoid caffeine and alcohol and wear light colored loose fitting clothing.