Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia st - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks.

Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. 

For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. All West Virginia hunting regulations will apply. Applications must be submitted at www.wvhunt.com. 

Applicants with a DNR ID number must log in using their existing account. New customers need to create an account on the Electronic Licensing and Game Checking System.

“Controlled hunts have been successful in deer management in previous years,” said Sam Cowell, hunt coordinator for the West Virginia State Parks system. 

“It is an effective and efficient means of maintaining a biologically and socially balanced deer herd at our parks experiencing overpopulation.”

Dates for the 2017 controlled hunts at state parks are as follows:

Park  Hunting Date
Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park Sept. 25 and Oct. 23
Pipestem Resort State Park Oct. 9 and 10
Cacapon Resort State Park Nov. 3 and 4
North Bend State Park Nov 6-8 and Nov. 13-15

Applications must be submitted at www.wvhunt.com. Once logged in, applicants must select “Enter Lottery” and then choose only one of the hunting options listed for the park where the applicant is applying to hunt. Multiple entries for the same park hunt may disqualify you.

 Applications must be completed by midnight Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Hunters will be selected at random. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of August.

 The WVDNR says that controlled hunts help manage deer populations. Over-browsing by deer leads to loss of native vegetation, prevents forest regeneration and alters habitats for all wildlife species living in the park. 

The primary goal of controlled hunts is to reduce deer numbers to levels that prevent habitat loss, property damage, vehicle collisions and potential human injuries.

Hunting contributes to wildlife conservation while maintaining a healthy deer herd population. 

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources hunting regulations will apply to all managed hunts. To learn more, visit www.wvhunt.com.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

    Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:02:17 GMT
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.  For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.  For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...

  • Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

    Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:33:39 GMT
    Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...

  • McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:23:05 GMT

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Melting Glacier Reveals Couple Missing Since 1942

    Melting Glacier Reveals Couple Missing Since 1942

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:10:54 GMT

    Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.

    Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.

  • Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

    Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:30:45 GMT

    Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

    Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

  • Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:01:53 GMT

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.