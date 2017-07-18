Moms React to Possible ACA Repeal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) - 13 News takes a look at what an Obamacare repeal would mean for West Virginia families, many of whom now rely on the current healthcare law. 

Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act. 

Priscilla Spence is Micah Holley's mom and caretaker. The 38-year old was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just months after birth. Spence says she couldn't afford her employer's insurance plan with the other costs of Micah's care, so she went without coverage for years. Then Medicaid was expanded under the Affordable Care Act. She qualified and got covered.

"All of my medications, all the surgeries, the hospital visits, the doctors' appointments, I have to see several specialists now," Spence said.

Then there are Micah's expenses because of her disability, Medicare covers about 80%, but the remaining 20% can be pricey. 

"Her surgery for the VNS therapy surgery alone was over $100,000. And 20% of $100,000 is a lot of money to come up with out of pocket when you make $10.15 an hour," Spence added.

Right now the Medicaid expansion helps fill the 20% gap, and also covers the cost of a daytime care facility. 

"She attends the day-hab, if she doesn't have the day-hab I can't work because I can't pay somebody out of pocket to watch her. I would have to quit working and stay home," Spence told 13 News.

So when Spence heard Senators now plan to repeal Obamacare with no replacement, she began to worry. 

"I'm just trying to survive day-by-day, the best way I know how. The medical card that I have under the M1 program has provided me that opportunity to hang around and take care of her," Spence explained.

In the past few months, Spence has gotten involved with the organization MomsRising, which advocates for those who don't have a voice- like her daughter. She is involved with planning a "Bridge to Healthcare" march coming up on July 25th in Huntington. 

