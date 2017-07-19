At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project. The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release. The sheriff's office says...

