Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect

A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful.

Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him in the face with a handgun before assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Earnest is accused of forcing the woman from her home at gunpoint, then releasing her after 1.5 hours.

Earnest is currently at the South Central Regional Jail.  

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars

    Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-07-19 11:15:33 GMT
    A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...
    A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...

  • At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail

    At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:23:22 GMT
    CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.      The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release.      The sheriff's office says...
    CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.      The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release.      The sheriff's office says...

  • West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

    West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:57:41 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years.  Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years.  Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.