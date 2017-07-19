Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars

A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful.

Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him in the face with a handgun before assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Earnest is accused of forcing the woman from her home at gunpoint, then releasing her after 1.5 hours.

Earnest is currently at the South Central Regional Jail.