Logan County kidnapping suspect behind bars

Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.
The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.
Police say a man fatally beat a 3-year-old girl with a bamboo rod and a cellphone cord because she couldn’t correctly answer questions about numbers and then soiled her pants.
DALLAS (AP) -- Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas (http://bit.ly/2ta2Qpv ) that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. Whitehead has since gotten phone calls demanding he "cut a check" if he wants to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without f...
Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after Florida authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95.
(WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen. According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car. As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.
Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.
