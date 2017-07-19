Trump to rally in Ohio blue-collar city on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.

The Republican president will appear in Youngstown at 7 p.m. Tuesday for an event at the Covelli Centre.

The trip comes as Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) hammers home the need for bipartisanship in Washington to reach an acceptable compromise for replacing the Affordable Care Act. Kasich, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, is a leading Trump critic.

General admission tickets to the Trump rally are available online and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to two tickets may be requested per mobile phone number.

