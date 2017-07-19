Trump to rally in Ohio blue-collar city on Tuesday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump to rally in Ohio blue-collar city on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.

The Republican president will appear in Youngstown at 7 p.m. Tuesday for an event at the Covelli Centre.

The trip comes as Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) hammers home the need for bipartisanship in Washington to reach an acceptable compromise for replacing the Affordable Care Act. Kasich, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, is a leading Trump critic.

General admission tickets to the Trump rally are available online and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to two tickets may be requested per mobile phone number.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Trump to rally in Ohio blue-collar city on Tuesday

    Trump to rally in Ohio blue-collar city on Tuesday

    President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.

    President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.

  • Mayor Steve Williams announces plans to run for Congress

    Mayor Steve Williams announces plans to run for Congress

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:14 AM EDT2017-07-19 08:14:53 GMT

    Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has announced plans to run for the U.S. House. In an article he re-tweeted from the Herald Dispatch, the democrat says he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission today. Williams will be running as a representative for the state's third Congressional district, which covers 18 southern West Virginia Counties. Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest developments.

    Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has announced plans to run for the U.S. House. In an article he re-tweeted from the Herald Dispatch, the democrat says he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission today. Williams will be running as a representative for the state's third Congressional district, which covers 18 southern West Virginia Counties. Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest developments.

  • Officials to reconsider value of Kentucky governor's home

    Officials to reconsider value of Kentucky governor's home

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:46:36 GMT
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.      Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.      Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a t...
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.      Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.      Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a t...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.