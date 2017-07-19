2 Huntington Police Officers Treated for Accidental Drug Exposure

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two Huntington Police Officers were treated for an accidental drug exposure.

Captain Hank Dial of the Huntington Police Department confirmed to 13 News this morning that the officers were treated for an accidental drug exposure.

According to the Herald Dispatch, the officers handled a powdered opiate that they collected as evidence, were treated with Narcan, and quickly recovered.

The police plan on releasing more information later today.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.