Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

According to officials, Walking in flip-flops can alter your natural stride, resulting in shin splints, Achilles tendon problems, and lower back pain.

Thos who wear the shoes too often might experience soreness, chafing, and blisters.

Doctors advise people to only wear flip-flops for a short period of time and to purchase those that have arch support along with a cushioned sole.