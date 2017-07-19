Authorities issue statewide endangered child alert for missing O - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Authorities issue statewide endangered child alert for missing Ohio teen

WINDHAM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage County Sheriff is asking for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Savannah Hopper, 16, went missing from her home in Windham Township on Wednesday morning.

It is believed that she left on her own, but there are concerns that she could be at risk, according to Portage County Sheriff David Doak.

She is described as being 5’4″ tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Doak said those with information about Hopper’s whereabouts should call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100 (Extension 0) or their local police department.

Hopper has been entered with the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing and Endangered Child Advisory website. 

