Huntington Police Investigate Homicide on West Side

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police Captain Dial tells 13 News that crews are on the scene of a homicide investigation.

According to police, they received a report of a deceased body found on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue on Huntington's west side at roughly 5 a.m. this morning.

Police say they are treating the investigation as a homicide.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

