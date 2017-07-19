Man Arrested in Huntington Murder - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested in Huntington Murder

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
UPDATE (7/20/17) @ 4:00 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) -  Ronald Amory Witherel, the suspect in the Virginia Avenue murder has been arrested in Lawrence County Ohio.

According to the HPD, Ronald Amory Witherel, 40, was wanted for murder for that incident.

Witheral is also wanted for 2nd Degree Robbery and Grand Larcey from an incident earlier in the week.

The investigation is ongoing according to Huntington Police.

UPDATE (7/20/17) 11:00 AM:

The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

According to the HPD, Ronald Amory Witherel, 40, is wanted for Murder for that incident. Witheral is also wanted for 2nd Degree Robbery and Grand Larcey from an incident earlier in the week.

Witherel is 5'11" tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

According to police, Witherel has a lengthy criminal history and should not be approached. If the public has any information in regards to the murder or the location of Witherel please call 911.

UPDATE (7/19/17) 4:00 PM:

Huntington Police tell 13 News an adult male body was found at 820 Virginia Avenue Wednesday morning. Capt. Dial says investigators have a person of interest in the case, but cannot release the person's identity. Officers have followed several good leads and believe they know the motive for the shooting.

The investigation is being described as "mature" but any tips by the public are welcome. 

ORIGINAL

Huntington Police Captain Dial tells 13 News that crews are on the scene of a homicide investigation.

According to police, they received a report of a deceased body found on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue on Huntington's west side at roughly 5 a.m. this morning.

Police say they are treating the investigation as a homicide.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.

