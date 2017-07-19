Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
President Donald Trump is returning to the blue-collar Ohio city where frustrated former Democrats crossed party lines last year to help send him to the White House.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
Two Huntington Police Officers were treated for an accidental drug exposure.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
