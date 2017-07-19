Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Ar - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) - Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, you can't have both a medical marijuana card and legally own a gun because pot is still illegal on the federal level.

Robert Reed, a Navy Veteran who served his country for 16 year, suffers PTSD along medical conditions which medical marijuana would help.

Reed said, "I will not apply for a med license, and risk my livelihood and my safety."

The Arkansas Department of Health said a question they get all the time is whether or not you can own a gun and possess a medical marijuana ID card. Since prescription pot is a Schedule 1 controlled substance, under federal law, you can't own a gun legally. And federal law supersedes state law. 

"If they're a user of marijuana, although legal in Arkansas, it's still illegal on the federal level," explained Robert Brech with Arkansas Department of Health. "It's very clear you cannot be a marijuana user, and pass that check." 

Reed, and other veterans who fought for Constitutional rights, will not apply for their medical marijuana cards due to putting the freedom they fought for at risk. 

"You've got a law that outlaws the people that defended your right to make a law that puts me in jail," said Reed.

"You won't be denied the medical marijuana card. There's actually a provision in the Constitutional amendment that you can't be denied a license. So they may continue to give a conceal carry license to someone. It's really a problem at the federal level, not the state level," explained Brech.

"How can I have health and freedom by giving up a right? I can't," said Reed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:35:08 GMT

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

  • Moms React to Possible ACA Repeal

    Moms React to Possible ACA Repeal

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-07-19 15:38:05 GMT
    Plan to repeal Obamacare collapses in SenatePlan to repeal Obamacare collapses in Senate

    Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act. 

    Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act. 

  • Mayor Steve Williams announces plans to run for Congress

    Mayor Steve Williams announces plans to run for Congress

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-07-19 15:04:31 GMT

    Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
        

    Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
        

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girl, 12, killed by boat driven by her dad while waterskiing on lake

    Girl, 12, killed by boat driven by her dad while waterskiing on lake

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:55:57 GMT

    Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a  lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.

    Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a  lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.

  • Melting Glacier Reveals Couple Missing Since 1942

    Melting Glacier Reveals Couple Missing Since 1942

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:10:54 GMT

    Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.

    Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.

  • Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:51:51 GMT

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.