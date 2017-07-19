Capitol Police Investigate After Vehicle Struck by Bullet

CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) - Capitol Police continue to investigate after discovering that a state employee's parked vehicle had been struck by a bullet Wednesday in the State Capitol Complex parking garage.

According to a release, Capitol Police were responding to the sound of suspected gunfire in the vicinity of the garage and nearby Laidley Field at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when they came upon the damage to the unoccupied vehicle.

It was parked on the Piedmont Road side of the garage's ground floor.

With the investigation ongoing, no further details are expected at this time.

Capitol Police have been in contact with Charleston city police regarding this incident.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.