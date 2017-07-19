Capitol Police Investigate After Vehicle Struck by Bullet

CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...
CHARLESTON- The Capitol Building Commission has voted to move forward on accepting bids for repair work on the Capitol dome. The Commission first noticed paint peeling inside the Rotunda, so WDP & Associates was hired to investigate and look into the issue. The team found there were water leaks inside, possible due to a February 2015 ice storm, along with issues in the original construction. WDP & Associates has come up with a design to rectify the moisture int...
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.
Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...
Have you seen this woman? The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.
Have you seen this woman? The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...
A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...
Two Huntington Police Officers were treated for an accidental drug exposure.
Two Huntington Police Officers were treated for an accidental drug exposure.
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.