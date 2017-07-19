Job fair recruits employees for Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Job fair recruits employees for Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV

CHARLESTON, WV -

Wednesday several job seekers went to Goodwill's Prosperity Center in Charleston, WV hoping to land one of the many jobs available at stores in the Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV.  

There is a Goodwill Store at the Crossings Mall. Goodwill is hoping to staff that store and help their neighboring stores find employees as well.

More than 80 applicants met with potential employers to talk about their qualifications and to find out how to apply.

According to Kathy McKinley with Goodwill, two people were hired on the spot. Goodwill also conducted some onsite interviews.

Even if you weren't able to make it to the job fair most of the Crossings Mall businesses are taking applications online. 

