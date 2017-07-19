Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

There’s a fat cat living large at the animal shelter. A stray cat, all 31.4 pounds of him, has taken up residence in the shelter’s break room. The porcine feline would be in a kennel like the rest of the cats, but he’s just too big for the standard accommodations.
A waiter is reminding people to practice tolerance after he was stiffed out of a tip while working.
Two Huntington Police Officers were treated for an accidental drug exposure.
The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening.
IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today.
Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
