WV Center on Budget and Policy Talks About "Sugary Drink Tax" WV Center on Budget and Policy Talks About "Sugary Drink Tax" WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy held a lunch and learn Wednesday and whether to bring back the proposed "sugary drink tax" was on the menu for discussion. The American Heart Association is advocating to increase taxes on these sugary drinks because the penny per ounce tax on these drinks has been proven to bring in millions of dollars to help the economy. Those in favor for the tax suggest that it will allow those whose purchase s...

Alpha conveying permits, equipment, reserves in 4 states Alpha conveying permits, equipment, reserves in 4 states MGN Online MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Alpha Natural Resources says it has agreed to convey 280 permits, reclamation equipment, royalty payments and 100 million tons of coal reserves in four states to Lexington Coal Co. According to Alpha, Lexington will get $204 million at closing and $112 million in installments to help with bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, applies to holdings in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and West Virgini...

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Mayo Clinic. The statement says that following a procedure to remove a blood clot revealed the diagnosis., "On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," the statement read. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary b...

Flabby tabby is huge hit at animal shelter Flabby tabby is huge hit at animal shelter There's a fat cat living large at the animal shelter. A stray cat, all 31.4 pounds of him, has taken up residence in the shelter's break room. The porcine feline would be in a kennel like the rest of the cats, but he's just too big for the standard accommodations.

Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. "No mother should have to experience that. At all," new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

Timetable described for West Virginia road projects Timetable described for West Virginia road projects CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding. About $440 mi...

Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...