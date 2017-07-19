Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m.

Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house.

No injuries were reported, but there were pets inside the home at the time of the blaze.

