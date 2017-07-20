Ohio parents sentenced in boy's fatal shooting of sister

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A judge has sentenced the parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother to probation and community service. Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson and 23-year-old Kayla Johnson, both of Toledo, were sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Turhan Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide for failing to s..

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police Captain Dial tells 13 News that crews are on the scene of a homicide investigation. According to police, they received a report of a deceased body found on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue on Huntington's west side at roughly 5 a.m. this morning. Police say they are treating the investigation as a homicide. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? State Police is looking for a man who didn't re-register as a sexual predator. Troopers are looking for Michael Curtis, 56. Curtis is described as 5'7" tall, 143 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to troopers, he failed to update his registry this year as a sexual predator, which is required every three months. His last provided address was listed as Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Anyone with i...