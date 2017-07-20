More News More>>

Coal exports on the rise The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year. The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months. They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.

McCain's brain tumor is particularly aggressive type WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. John McCain's tumor is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, and his family and doctors are deliberating next treatment options. The senator had undergone surgery last week to have a blood clot removed from above his left eye, and that clot turned out to be a sign that a tumor called a glioblastoma had begun growing. Here are some things to know: AGGRESSIVE CANCER McCain's doctors at the Mayo Clinic said they managed to remove all the tumor that...

WV Center on Budget and Policy Talks About "Sugary Drink Tax" WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy held a lunch and learn Wednesday and whether to bring back the proposed "sugary drink tax" was on the menu for discussion. The American Heart Association is advocating to increase taxes on these sugary drinks because the penny per ounce tax on these drinks has been proven to bring in millions of dollars to help the economy. Those in favor for the tax suggest that it will allow those whose purchase s...

Alpha conveying permits, equipment, reserves in 4 states MGN Online MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Alpha Natural Resources says it has agreed to convey 280 permits, reclamation equipment, royalty payments and 100 million tons of coal reserves in four states to Lexington Coal Co. According to Alpha, Lexington will get $204 million at closing and $112 million in installments to help with bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, applies to holdings in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and West Virgini...

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Mayo Clinic. The statement says that following a procedure to remove a blood clot revealed the diagnosis., "On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," the statement read. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary b...

Flabby tabby is huge hit at animal shelter There's a fat cat living large at the animal shelter. A stray cat, all 31.4 pounds of him, has taken up residence in the shelter's break room. The porcine feline would be in a kennel like the rest of the cats, but he's just too big for the standard accommodations.

Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. "No mother should have to experience that. At all," new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...