MU President Jerome Gilbert gets 4-year extension - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

MU President Jerome Gilbert gets 4-year extension

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has received a four-year contract extension. 

The university's Board of Governors unanimously approved the extension Wednesday. 

Gilbert took office in January 2016. His original contract was scheduled to expire in early 2018. His new contract will end in July 2022.

The financial terms of Gilbert's contract will remain the same. He earns an annual salary of $430,000.

  • EducationEducationMore>>

  • MU President Jerome Gilbert gets 4-year extension

    MU President Jerome Gilbert gets 4-year extension

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:56:54 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has received a four-year contract extension.  The university's Board of Governors unanimously approved the extension Wednesday.  Gilbert took office in January 2016. His original contract was scheduled to expire in early 2018. His new contract will end in July 2022. The financial terms of Gilbert's contract will remain the same. He earns an annual salary of $430,000.
    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has received a four-year contract extension.  The university's Board of Governors unanimously approved the extension Wednesday.  Gilbert took office in January 2016. His original contract was scheduled to expire in early 2018. His new contract will end in July 2022. The financial terms of Gilbert's contract will remain the same. He earns an annual salary of $430,000.

  • WVBOE votes to deny Nicholas County schools consolidation

    WVBOE votes to deny Nicholas County schools consolidation

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-07-11 19:22:21 GMT

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation. Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017 RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to disc...

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation. Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017 RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to disc...

  • UPDATE: Richwood Residents File Motion in Nicholas County BOE Lawsuit Against WV

    UPDATE: Richwood Residents File Motion in Nicholas County BOE Lawsuit Against WV

    Sunday, July 9 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-10 00:36:59 GMT

    Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.

    Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:32 GMT
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

  • Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:51:51 GMT

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.