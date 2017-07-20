MU President Jerome Gilbert gets 4-year extension

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation. Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017 RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to disc...
The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation. Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017 RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to disc...
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
A waiter is reminding people to practice tolerance after he was stiffed out of a tip while working.
A waiter is reminding people to practice tolerance after he was stiffed out of a tip while working.
A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...
A Logan County man suspected of burglary, assault and kidnapping is now behind bars after being on the run for several days. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended suspect Robert Scott Earnest in Man shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say Earnest attempted to jump from a window when law enforcement arrived but was unsuccessful. Earnest is accused of breaking into a Kistler residence on July 14. Once inside, deputies suspect he assaulted a man by hitting him i...