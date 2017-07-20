Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — A Virginia law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the incident involved state Game and Inland Fisheries officer Scott Naff. He said Tuesday he wasn’t able to discuss the incident. His wife, Cathy Naff, posted on Facebook that the uniformed, on-duty 25-year law enforcement veteran paid for his food Thursday evening, but a McDonald’s drive-thru employee said he wasn’t going to “serve the police.”

Cathy Naff says another employee later served her husband.

In a Facebook post, Naff said:

My husband just got home from working a 13 hour day to share a story with me that has left me completely shocked. Around 7:00 tonight he took a small break and went to the drive through of the Mcdonald’s at Parham Road and Route 1. He was in uniform and his police vehicle. He paid for his food and drove forward to the next window. The young man who was working that window looked at him and backed away from the window mouthing something to my husband. My husband couldn’t hear him since the window was closed. The guy finally walked to the window and slid it open. My husband told him that he couldn’t hear him and the guy said “I ain’t serving no police” and closed the window. The guy proceeded to tell everyone in McDonald’s, including the manager, that he was not going to serve the police. The employees stared at my husband trying to figure out what they should do…..after all he had paid for his food but no one wanted to give it to him. Finally one guy brought it over to him without a single word. As my husband pulled around the building, a gentleman who was in the McDonalds at the time approached his car and told my husband how he had never seen anything like this. He said the guy had told the manager that she could fire him but he wasn’t going to “serve the police”. The manager did nothing to help the situation and wasn’t even the person who brought him his food. It’s amazing that people can act this way but even more shocking that the manager allowed him to continue on with his antics. I know that we will never visit this McDonald’s again! This is such an eye opener for me as to what the people who protect us have to go through on a daily basis. Please pray for the men and women who serve and protect us and put their lives on the line for us each and every day. 

Update……immediately after this happened my husband emailed a complaint to corporate. Late last night he received a standard email back thanking him for his concern. We called the franchise owner yesterday who said they were going to look into this. They called us back 5 hours later and said they had let the young man go but the manager is saying she knew nothing about this. When we told him the information about the manager he said he would look into this further. My husband is one of the calmest, kindest, most level headed guys I know. This should’ve never happened to him or anyone else. Others have privately shared with us throughout this ordeal that the same behavior happened to them at the same restaurant. For McDonald’s to be questioning the validity of this story is an outrage. Thank you for all the support….not just for my husband but for law enforcement officers everywhere! The bottom line is that we shouldn’t treat anyone…..uniform or not in the manner this McDonald’s has been treating people. Every person should be treated with respect!
Franchise owner Freda Thornton said in a statement the situation goes against standards and her restaurants are dedicated to serving all customers, including authorities. The restaurant didn’t specify what action was taken.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Officer refused service at McDonald’s, his wife says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:23:11 GMT

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

    A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.

  • Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles

    Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:13:03 GMT

    Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

    Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.

  • Coal exports on the rise

    Coal exports on the rise

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:53 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:53:38 GMT
    The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year.  The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months.  They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.  
    The federal government is seeing an uptick in coal exports. The numbers for the first quarter of this year were 58 percent higher than in the same quarter last year.  The U.S energy information administration expects growth to slow in the coming months.  They see total 2017 exports forecast at 19 percent higher than last year.  
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:32 GMT
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

  • Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:51:51 GMT

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.