Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

Posted: Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.

Lt. Jamie DeBari with the Horry County Police Narcotics Unit says it’s a gray, concrete-like substance and it’s on Horry County streets.

“This is just an upgrade from the heroin,” said Lt. DeBari.

DeBari says he and his officers have seen it a few times this month, and they believe the drug was brought here from Georgia.

“Most likely, if you do it one time, most likely you’re going to die,” said DeBari.

Patrick Apel with the DEA says they’ve already seen it kill 50 people in the last few months there.

“I pray that that’s not the case for Myrtle Beach or Horry County, but now that this gray death is in our area, I think that we’re likely to see a continued rise in the number of overdoses,” said Apel.

The drug is made up of heroin, fentanyl, the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil, and synthetic opioids – and you can die from just touching it.

A fifth grader from Miami named Alton Banks died from a similar mix of heroin and fentanyl last month, and investigators say they think he touched it on his walk home.

“This latest drug that’s hit the streets of Myrtle Beach is not for the faint of heart. You know, those loved ones that are dealing with addicts whose minds are not like ours that are always chasing the next high, they need to be aware that this stuff can not only kill their loved one who is an addict but can kill them if they were to even touch it,” said Apel.

Horry County Police and the DEA say if you see someone who appears to have overdosed call 911 immediately and if you see any kind of white substance or powder do not touch it. Call police.

They say this is a drug that has to be taken seriously by law enforcement, addicts, and the community before it’s too late.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Mom accused of abandoning toddler underneath busy overpass

    Mom accused of abandoning toddler underneath busy overpass

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:34:58 GMT

    A mother was arrested after police found her 2-year-old boy wandering around underneath a busy underpass, surrounded by homeless people and drugs, according to an arrest affidavit.

    A mother was arrested after police found her 2-year-old boy wandering around underneath a busy underpass, surrounded by homeless people and drugs, according to an arrest affidavit.

  • Huntington Police Search for Man Wanted for Murder

    Huntington Police Search for Man Wanted for Murder

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:34:39 GMT

    The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

    The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

  • Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

    Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:49:11 GMT

    Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. 

    Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-20 02:43:35 GMT
    Elbert Mosley, PhotojournalistElbert Mosley, Photojournalist

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:45:32 GMT
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...
    ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. “No mother should have to experience that. At all,” new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

  • Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Experts warn about dangers of wearing flip-flops

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:51:51 GMT

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.