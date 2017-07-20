Man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard

He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
A man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.
Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a retail employee at a Belk department store on Saturday.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
The family of an Ohio man who returned to the U.S. comatose in April after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a car accident in the Republic of Georgia was given little chance of recovering by doctors who said they should be prepared to turn off his feeding tube within six months to a year.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
One man is behind bars after beating up a woman after she opened up his beer.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
A waiter is reminding people to practice tolerance after he was stiffed out of a tip while working.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.
