K-9 Partner Assists Deputies on Drug Arrest

The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
A law enforcement officer’s wife says a McDonald’s employee refused to serve her husband, and the franchise owner says “appropriate action” has been taken to resolve the matter.
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.
Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Mayo Clinic. The statement says that following a procedure to remove a blood clot revealed the diagnosis., "On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," the statement read. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary b...
There’s a fat cat living large at the animal shelter. A stray cat, all 31.4 pounds of him, has taken up residence in the shelter’s break room. The porcine feline would be in a kennel like the rest of the cats, but he’s just too big for the standard accommodations.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
A condemned child killer in Ohio has made a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to stop his scheduled execution.
LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. An aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820, dress...
A mother was arrested after police found her 2-year-old boy wandering around underneath a busy underpass, surrounded by homeless people and drugs, according to an arrest affidavit.
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A judge has sentenced the parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother to probation and community service. Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson and 23-year-old Kayla Johnson, both of Toledo, were sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Turhan Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide for failing to s..
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
A White Sulphur Springs woman is missing and reportedly was last seen in Chicago. Police and Family members are frantically looking for 71 year old Deloris Arnold who suffers from dementia.
UPDATE: White Sulphur Springs police announce Deloris Arnold was found overnight in New York City (7/20/2017).
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.
A waiter is reminding people to practice tolerance after he was stiffed out of a tip while working.
