K-9 Partner Assists Deputies on Drug Arrest

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -  A Fayette County woman has been arrested on drug charges. 

According to a press release, at just before 1:30 p.m. deputies were on patrol in the area of Dove Road in Scarbro when a female was observed in a silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck who he had recently arrested and who he knew did not have a valid driver's license.

After stopping this truck, the deputy's K-9 partner, Arras, alerted the deputies to drugs concealed in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies recovered in excess of 2 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged for sale, along with a set of scales used to weigh this methamphetamine.

Deputies also found several prescription pills concealed inside of the vehicle. 

Jessica Ruth Dilley, age 32, of Scarbro, was arrested and charged with a single felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

"This is just another example of the value that K-9s trained in narcotics detection add to our ability to take dangerous drugs off of the street," said Sheriff Fridley. "Arras' sensitive nose turned what could have been a simple traffic stop for a minor motor vehicle violation into a felony drug arrest." 

The Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit is largely supported through donations from the public. 

