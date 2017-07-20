Two Transported to the Hospital in Charleston After Riverbank Incident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river.

Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston.

One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Another person suffered a heart attack on the riverbank under the bridge and was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.