Georgia Man Arrested In Huntington After Firing Shots At 4 People

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Huntington Police responded to a shots fire call in Cabell County, WV in the overnight hours of July 20, 2017.

Darrius Marquis McCurty of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for firing shots at 4 different people, and striking a Jeep Patriot, belonging to one of the people being shot at.

No one was injured in the incident according to the Huntington Police Department.

The gun used by McCurty in the shooting was a Glock 23 9mm, one of over 100 firearms that had been stolen from Sportman's Gun and Pawn back on May 15, 2017.

McCurty is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail on Wanton Endangerment and Receiving Or Transferring Stolen Property charges, his bail is set at 201,000 cash/surety.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

