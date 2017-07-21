Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect

The world watched live as O.J. Simpson convinced a Nevada parole board he should be released after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist.

Here are some unusual moments from the hearing Thursday that led to some head-scratching, some chuckling and lots of social media posts.

---

CONFLICT-FREE LIFE

"I had basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson said, igniting a social media firestorm. Many pointed to his 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles, though he was acquitted, and a raft of allegations that he abused his wife. His choice of words when calling himself a "pretty straight shooter," also prompted a flurry of tweets that included head-slapping gifs.

---

A HOT MIC MOMENT

Off-topic comments between Simpson and his lawyer were caught on a hot mic as the parole board returned to tell him their decision. Among the things discussed were cookies, ice cream, President Donald Trump and former Associated Press Special Correspondent Linda Deutsch, who covered Simpson's double murder trial.

"My best to my favorite lady, you know who I'm speaking of," he said. "Tell her I wanted to call her but I don't call anybody from here other than my family."

---

WEBCAST OR BLOG

Simpson's lawyer read aloud a letter Simpson wrote to a state lawmaker who was his former attorney, largely focusing on the benefit of education behind bars. But there was a passage referencing a computer course he took.

"Who knows, you may even see a webcast or a blog in the future," Simpson wrote.

While it was being read, Simpson shook his head and mouthed the word, "No."

---

A VICTIM AND A FRIEND

The sports memorabilia dealer at the heart of the robbery case against Simpson testified on his behalf, saying the two had been friends for decades. Bruce Fromong said Simpson was misled about what he was retrieving and never "held a gun on me." He said Simpson, who was dubbed "The Juice," is a good man and made a mistake.

Turning to Simpson, Fromong said that if the former sports star was released, "Juice, I'll be here tomorrow for you."

---

MOMENTS OF LEVITY

There were several moments when the room broke out in laughter, the first of which came from Simpson when Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, told him that he was getting the same hearing as anyone else would.

Another came when Bisbee said Simpson was 90, two decades older than his 70 years. More chuckling emerged when Simpson said he planned to move to Florida.

"I could easily stay in Nevada, but I don't think you guys want me here," he said.

---

SPORTING A FOOTBALL-THEMED TIE

Social media took note of parole board member Adam Endel's choice in neckwear: a Kansas City Chiefs tie. The team's Twitter account responded to a Sports Illustrated tweet about the fan fashion with an emoji-filled post, essentially saying his tie game was on point.

Asked about the tie, board spokesman David Smith said Endel wore it "probably because he's a Kansas City Chiefs fan." Endel has some roots in the state with a degree from Central Missouri State University.

Simpson played for nine seasons for the Buffalo Bills and is 1968's Heisman Trophy winner, an award for best college player that was represented on another article of clothing in the hearing room - Fromong's black polo.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery

    The Latest: OJ Simpson is granted parole in armed robbery

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-07-21 07:40:48 GMT
    O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.
    O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

  • Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments

    Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:38 AM EDT2017-07-21 06:38:26 GMT
    The world watched live as O.J. Simpson convinced a Nevada parole board he should be released after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist. Here are some unusual moments from the hearing Thursday that led to some head-scratching, some chuckling and lots of social media posts. --- CONFLICT-FREE LIFE "I had basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson said, igniting a social media firestorm. Many pointed to his 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles, though h...
    The world watched live as O.J. Simpson convinced a Nevada parole board he should be released after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist. Here are some unusual moments from the hearing Thursday that led to some head-scratching, some chuckling and lots of social media posts. --- CONFLICT-FREE LIFE "I had basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson said, igniting a social media firestorm. Many pointed to his 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles, though h...

  • Georgia Man Arrested In Huntington After Firing Shots At 4 People

    Georgia Man Arrested In Huntington After Firing Shots At 4 People

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:03:04 GMT

    Huntington Police responded to a shots fire call in Cabell County, WV in the overnight hours of July 20, 2017. Darrius Marquis McCurty of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for firing shots at 4 different people, and striking a Jeep Patriot, belonging to one of the people being shot at. No one was injured in the incident according to the Huntington Police Department.

    Huntington Police responded to a shots fire call in Cabell County, WV in the overnight hours of July 20, 2017. Darrius Marquis McCurty of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for firing shots at 4 different people, and striking a Jeep Patriot, belonging to one of the people being shot at. No one was injured in the incident according to the Huntington Police Department.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:41:08 GMT
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

  • Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

    Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:48:14 GMT
    AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...
    AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...

  • Man Arrested in Huntington Murder

    Man Arrested in Huntington Murder

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:56:19 GMT

    The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

    The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.