Hogs removed from Ohio county fair for slaughter after swine flu found

More News More>>

Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ... ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ...

West Virginia highways to get makeover West Virginia highways to get makeover Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl... Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl...

Hogs removed from Ohio county fair for slaughter after swine flu found Hogs removed from Ohio county fair for slaughter after swine flu found COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say nearly 50 hogs at another county fair in Ohio were removed for slaughter after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu. The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday for slaughter. The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that livestock areas have been disinfected and no swine flu was present on the fairgrounds. State off... COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say nearly 50 hogs at another county fair in Ohio were removed for slaughter after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu. The Ohio Department of Agriculture says the hogs were removed from the Franklin County fair on Wednesday for slaughter. The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that livestock areas have been disinfected and no swine flu was present on the fairgrounds. State off...

Video shows teens mocking drowning man Video shows teens mocking drowning man COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no... COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students Texas school district votes to allow staff to paddle students THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ... THREE RIVERS, TX (WCMH) – A district in Texas is bringing back paddling as a form of punishment in schools. According to KIII, a board of trustees for the district approved the use of corporal punishment Tuesday by a vote of 6-0. Students can be paddled for minor infractions, such as not following classroom rules. The paddling can be carried out by a campus behavior coordinator or principal. Parents will decide whether they want to opt in or out of the program, the ...

'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway 'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie... SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...

Fifty year study finds there are no benefits to spanking children Fifty year study finds there are no benefits to spanking children AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — A study that spanned nearly 50 years has found that spanking is only harmful to children and has no beneficial outcomes. According to experts at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Michigan, who studied 50 years’ worth of data involving more than 160,000 children, the more kids are spanked the more likely they are to suffer from anti-social behaviors, aggression and mental health problems. The study, which was p... AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — A study that spanned nearly 50 years has found that spanking is only harmful to children and has no beneficial outcomes. According to experts at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Michigan, who studied 50 years’ worth of data involving more than 160,000 children, the more kids are spanked the more likely they are to suffer from anti-social behaviors, aggression and mental health problems. The study, which was p...

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41 Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41 The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41. The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.