One in custody following body discovered in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets.

A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley.

The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody.

More information is expected to be released later today.

