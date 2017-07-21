Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Video shows teens mocking drowning man Video shows teens mocking drowning man COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no... COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s... AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...

Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence. A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.

Man Arrested in Huntington Murder Man Arrested in Huntington Murder The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway 'Superload' Backs Up Traffic for 12 Miles on Highway SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie... SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a couple of ‘super loads” are headed east on Interstate-40 and they are backing traffic for more than 12 miles. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the loads are traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40. Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a pie...

Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach Narcan-resistant heroin appears in Myrtle Beach Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it. Drug Enforcement Agency agents say a new Narcan-resistant strand of heroin is now in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, and they worry people who have never even done drugs could die from it.

Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments The world watched live as O.J. Simpson convinced a Nevada parole board he should be released after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist. Here are some unusual moments from the hearing Thursday that led to some head-scratching, some chuckling and lots of social media posts. --- CONFLICT-FREE LIFE "I had basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson said, igniting a social media firestorm. Many pointed to his 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles, though h... The world watched live as O.J. Simpson convinced a Nevada parole board he should be released after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist. Here are some unusual moments from the hearing Thursday that led to some head-scratching, some chuckling and lots of social media posts. --- CONFLICT-FREE LIFE "I had basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson said, igniting a social media firestorm. Many pointed to his 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles, though h...