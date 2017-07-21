Hurricane Police Searching for Vehicle Thieves Hurricane Police Searching for Vehicle Thieves HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - The Hurricane Police Department are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing a vehicle. According to police, at 2:00 a.m. Friday, July 21st, 2017, two suspects were caught on surveillance stealing a vehicle along with property. Police say the vehicle and property have been recovered. Additionally, evidence collected leads them to believe the suspects are local to Hurricane. If you have any information regarding their identities or whereabouts, yo... HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - The Hurricane Police Department are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing a vehicle. According to police, at 2:00 a.m. Friday, July 21st, 2017, two suspects were caught on surveillance stealing a vehicle along with property. Police say the vehicle and property have been recovered. Additionally, evidence collected leads them to believe the suspects are local to Hurricane. If you have any information regarding their identities or whereabouts, yo...

One in custody following body discovered in Huntington HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...

Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.

OJ Simpson Drawing World Attention During Plea for Freedom LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. An aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820, dress...

Most notable OJ Simpson parole moments The world watched live as O.J. Simpson convinced a Nevada parole board he should be released after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist. Here are some unusual moments from the hearing Thursday that led to some head-scratching, some chuckling and lots of social media posts. --- CONFLICT-FREE LIFE "I had basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson said, igniting a social media firestorm. Many pointed to his 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles, though h...

Georgia Man Arrested In Huntington After Firing Shots At 4 People Huntington Police responded to a shots fire call in Cabell County, WV in the overnight hours of July 20, 2017. Darrius Marquis McCurty of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for firing shots at 4 different people, and striking a Jeep Patriot, belonging to one of the people being shot at. No one was injured in the incident according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver's suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...