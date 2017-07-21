Vehicle Strikes Pole in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area.

At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident.

Approximately 240 customers are without power in Putnam County.

