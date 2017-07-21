Four Arrested After Incident Where Two Officers Administered Naloxone on Themselves

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Four people have been arrested in an incident where Huntington Police officers administered naloxone on themselves after feeling adverse effects from drugs in the case.

A Huntington police officer was sent to an area hospital to investigate a report of an overdose. The officer investigated the individual who overdosed and collected evidence.

The officer returned to the police station and was handling evidence with gloves when the officer began to feel ill effects. The material became airborne and sickened another officer.

As a result, two officers self-administered naloxone. 22-year-old Clayton Bates, of Barboursville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violated the Controlled Substance Act.

Bates was the individual in the hospital that police investigated. 21-year-old Kelsey Runyon, of Wayne County, and 20-year-old Isaiah Mathis, of Wayne County, were arrested for conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.

Each of these two individuals brought heroin into the local hospital, according to police.

25-year-old William Hackney aka "Hollywood", of Akron, Ohio, was arrested with possession with intent, Delivery of a controlled substance, and in possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police say Hackney was the source of the heroin.