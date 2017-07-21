Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...
NASA issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”
ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ...
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
The Huntington Police Department is actively investigating the murder David Ralph that happened yesterday at 825 Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
A 45-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns.
