Bridgeport Football Coach Charged with Soliciting a 14-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE (7/21/17 6:22 p.m.)



CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - The Harrison County Sheriff's Department arrested a local high school football coach Friday afternoon.

Josh Nicewarner, 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a minor.

Nicewarner allegedly distributed obscene matter to a 14-year-old girl from May 1-July 18, 2017, according to deputies.

According to a criminal complaint, Nicewarner had prior knowledge of her age and was familiar with the juvenile's age. Nicewarner used a computer to seduce the juvenile by distributing a video of himself simulating sex acts, deputies said. Nicewarner also asked the juvenile to send him photographs of herself in various stages of undress and/or simulating sexual acts, according a criminal complaint.

The juvenile discussed these events during an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, deputies said. A forensic examination was conducted on the girl's phone, and images were recovered that confirmed her statements.

Nicewarner was interviewed and provided a statement to deputies, according to a criminal complaint.



Nicewarner faces two charges, solicitation of a minor via computer and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.



Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said Nicewarner has been suspended from his position immediately.

Manchin said he had been working with the prosecutor's office for most of the day Friday.

Nicewarner's position is expected to be considered at the school board meeting next Tuesday.

ORIGINAL (7/21/17 5:08 p.m.):



Many questions were left unanswered Friday evening after law enforcement officers executed search warrants at various Harrison County school properties.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department performed searches at Wayne Jamison Field and the Bridgeport High School Field House, Friday afternoon, according to Bridgeport Police.

It is unclear what deputies were looking for or if any arrests were made.

The sheriff's department deferred comment to the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office, which also declined to comment.