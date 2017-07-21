President Trump To Join The Boy Scouts At The Annual Jamboree

President Donald Trump is coming to West Virginia on Monday to join Shelley Moore Capito at the Boy Scout Jamboree.

This will be Donald Trump's first visit to the Mountain State as President.

Shelly Moore Captio had this to say in a release:

“I'm thrilled President Trump will be making his first trip to West Virginia as president on Monday. At the Jamboree, the president will have an opportunity to see the future leaders of our country. I look forward to welcoming him to the Mountain State.”

