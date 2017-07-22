Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Rescuers Need Help After They Get Stuck Helping Kayakers

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes.

That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide.

The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes. Then, the rescue boat got stuck in a ravine among high marsh grass.

Refosco says they waited about 30 minutes for the tide to come in and were able to maneuver out of the situation and bring everyone to shore. There were no injuries, but the kayakers were covered in thick, brown mud.

Not a great day at the beach.

