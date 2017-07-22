Local non profit leaders concerned over proposed elimination of heat aid

It’s now been several weeks since President Donald Trump released his budget proposal. It includes cuts to dozens of agencies and programs. One of the programs President Trump is proposing be eliminated is the the more than $3 billion dollar Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Essentially the program helps low income families or individuals pay their heating bills during the winter. If the program does end up being eliminated they’ll have to find help elsewhere to stay warm during those colder months.

In the middle of summer it’s air conditioning most likely on the mind. But even in the middle of a hot stretch of days, keeping people warm during the winter months is a hot topic in non profits like Enact and Mountain Mission.

"We’re very concerned about it," said John Roberts, Executive Director of Mountain Mission.

"If it goes through, our clients, I don’t know where they’ll turn," said Brent Pauley, CEO of Enact Community Action.

The group helps low income residents in five counties. Last year it had 60 clients benefit from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. According to the State Department of Health and Human resources, on average over the past few years the federally funded program has helped more than 50 thousand households keep the heat on in the winter.

"Taking this away from the low income families would be detrimental to many communities," said Roberts.

Mountain Mission also helps people get through the colder months. Roberts worries if the cut is approved more people will come in, putting a strain on their resources.

"It puts charities in the middle because we have more people coming to us requesting help and less people able to help us so that we can help these families," said Roberts.

According to the Associated Press, President Trump says the heat aid program is filled with fraud and that heating companies can't just cut off supply mid winter. It's Congress that would have to give the okay to the spending bills. Leaders like Roberts and Pauley hope plans to end heat aid are not approved.

"Our clients depend on us, look to us to get help, it’s one of those things that they have in the safety net that just gets them through the winters," said Pauley.

Both say if the program is eliminated they'll have to look elsewhere to get their clients help. More than 40 senators from mostly cold weather states have signed a letter showing they want funding for the program to continue.

