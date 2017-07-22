Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Husband

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Angelyn Lancaster of Nitro was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband.

Nitro Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of of West 12th St in Nitro around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, 2017.

Upon arrival, they found Linwood Lancaster with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Lancaster stated he was walking near the boat ramp in the 100 block of Main Avenue in Nitro when he was stabbed.

He told police that he didn't get a description of who stabbed him.

Lancaster stated he got into his car and drove to the residence where he was found.

The resident of the address told authorities that Lancaster had told him that his wife had stabbed him.

Police went to the home of Angelyn Lancaster and found a large knife under the couch with what looked like blood on it.

Mrs. Lancaster told authorities that her husband was choking her when she stabbed him.

Mr. Lancaster was transported to the hospital with what was described as 'Substantial Injuries"

Mrs. Lancaster was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and was taken to South Central Regional Jail where she was held on 50,000 bail.

A Court Officer with Magistrate Court told WOWK that Mrs. Lancaster was bailed out last night with 50,000 in cash.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

