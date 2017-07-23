Police release photo of man suspected of lighting woman on fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police release photo of man suspected of lighting woman on fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 

UPDATE 10:00 PM (7/24/17)

The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspected of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.

The CPD also identified the victim as Rachele Jarrett, 44. Police also say they believe both the victim and the suspect are homeless.

UPDATE 7:30PM (7/23/17)

Charleston Police Department is now investigating the Randolph St. fire as a crime. Investigators believe a man set a woman on fire in the home this morning. That woman is now in critical condition. She is being treated at the Cabell-Huntington Burn Unit for her injuries.

Officer are now working to determine who this man is and then find him. He will be facing charges of arson and malicious wounding. Investigators are not sure how the man is connected to the woman.

Police tell 13 News this same man also attempted to burn down a home on Wyoming Street shortly after the Randolph Street incident.

ORIGINAL:

A structure fire was reported to Metro Dispatch about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Randolph St. In Charleston.

Dispatchers tell us that one person received injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Charleston Fire Department responded and put the blaze down.

