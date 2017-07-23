Athens, Ohio Man Killed In Early Morning Crash

Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on SR-144 in Athens County.

At approximately 05:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017, Travis J. Barber, age 28, of Reedsville was driving a 1995 Chevrolet, C/K 1500 pick-up southbound on SR-144.

Mr. Barber failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the left side of the road striking a ditch and a small group of trees.

Mr. Barber fled the crash scene, he was later found at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy where he declined further treatment and was released.

A passenger in the vehicle, Michael L. Taylor, age 54, of Coolville succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival by a representative from the Athens County Coroner Office.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing to the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger wear wearing their safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.