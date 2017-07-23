Two Arrested On Multiple Drug And Weapons Charges

Parkersburg Police arrests two people on multiple drug and weapons charges.

They had this to say in a release:

On Friday July 21, 2017 at approximately 2010 hours, a uniformed officer and his K9, Hawk, stopped a 2007 Dodge Caravan near the intersection of Woodyard Avenue and 7th Street for a cellphone violation.

During the roadside interview, the driver, Matthew Gonzales, stated he did not have a driver’s license.

The K9 officer inquired with Central Dispatch about the status of the driver and while waiting for the results of the license status, the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver dropped a marijuana cigarette onto the ground as he exited. The K9 was utilized to conduct a sniff of the exterior of the vehicle and indicated the odor of illicit drugs on the driver side door.

A second passenger inside the vehicle, identified as Shea Lyons, was asked to exit the vehicle and was also interviewed.

She was found to have approximately one half ounce of methamphetamine on her person. She was placed under arrest at that time.

Officers searched the inside of the vehicle and located several other illegal items to include; a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately one half ounce of suspected methamphetamine, approximately one ounce of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin, digital scales, approximately $2,800.00 in U.S. currency and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Gonzales was placed under arrest as well and both he and Lyons were taken to Parkersburg Police Headquarters for normal booking procedures.

Matthew David Gonzales, 32, of 4305 Stella Street, Parkersburg WV, was charged with four felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver; Heroin, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Cocaine. He was arraigned on July 22, 2017 in Wood County Magistrate Court in Magistrate Marshall’s court. Marshall set his bond at $130,000.00 and he remains in custody and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

Shea Nicole Lyons, 33, of 3702 6th Avenue, Parkersburg, WV, was charged with one felony count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. She was also arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court in Magistrate Marshall’s court. Marshall set her bond at $25,000.00 and she remains in custody and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

