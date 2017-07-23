Two Car Accident On I-64 Causing More Traffic Congestion - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Car Accident On I-64 Causing More Traffic Congestion

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Dispatch reports a two vehicle accident on I-64 W near the Nitro St. Albans Bridge.

The slow and middle lanes are closed.

Kanawha County Ambulance and Kanawha County Sheriff's are responding, as well as Big Tyler and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments.

Dispatch also reports that there are injuries, but the extent and number of patients are unknown at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

