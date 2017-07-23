Tornado Touches Down in Ohio

Vinton County saw a confirmed tornado Saturday night. The National Weather Service sent a survey crew to Vinton County Sunday and they confirmed that the storm Saturday did produce a tornado that touched down about 5 miles north-northwest of Mcarthur.

WOWK-TV viewers watched live as Meteorologist Bryan Hughes tracked the storm for us in real time. As it turns out, there was indeed a tornado on the ground for at least 8-tenths of a mile and it was listed as 230 yards wide at it's peak size. The damage shown allowed the NWS to rate the tornado as an EF-1 with 105 mile per hour winds.

The NWS preliminary report reads: " An EF1 tornado with winds estimated to 105 MPH touched down along Locust Grove Road approximately 5 miles NNW of Mcarthur. The tornado then traveled nearly parallel to Locust Grove Road before dissipating 3 minutes later. Hundreds of trees were blown down or snapped. Most of the roof of a metal barn was torn off and deposited in a field approximately 50 feet away. A large tree also fell on a van."

There were other tornado warnings during the evening in other areas just around and outside the 13 News viewing area but so far no official reports of any touchdowns.

Anyone who may have photos or video of the Vinton County tornado are please asked to forward to Stormtracker 13 and they will forward to the NWS for study.